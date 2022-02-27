ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Indie MMO Spotlight: It's A Mad World

By Mitch Gassner Posted: Category: Columns
mmorpg.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, we scour the internet for all things indie MMO-related so you don’t have to. Since I finally got a chance to join the test, the big news this week is how much I liked the Mad World Alpha Test 5.0. The gory visuals may be too much for some,...

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Amazon’s incredibly popular Lost Ark MMO is ‘at capacity’ in central Europe

The free-to-play MMO Lost Ark has had a huge debut in the West, hitting the second-most concurrent players in Steam history just 24 hours after its February 11th release. Unfortunately, that popularity has meant that players in Europe have had to wait in long queues to play, though developer Smilegate and the game’s Western publisher, Amazon Games, are working to try and fix things.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Bungie Will Ban 'Destiny 2' Players Who Try To Run It on the Steam Deck

With some of the luckier gamers already receiving their Steam Deck from Valve, many have started trying out different games on the new handheld platform, but it seems like Sony‘s recent purchase Bungie isn’t too fond of the idea. Over on the game’s official help page, the developer...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mmo#Mad World#Video Game#Amberfall#Polish#The Google Play Store#The Apple Store#Starter Packs#Aurum#The K Marks
Polygon

Valve reveals free new Portal spinoff game for Steam Deck

Here’s a neat Friday surprise: Valve announced a free new game called Aperture Desk Job, and it’s set in the same world as the Portal series. The game will be available to download on Steam starting March 1, and while it is listed as working with Windows PC, Valve’s description says that the game will be “best experienced” on the new Steam Deck handheld.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Watch Valve’s Gabe Newell deliver Steam Decks to mostly confused customers

One of my favorite things about famous game developers is how hyper-specific their fame is. So naturally I was delighted to see a promotional video put out by Valve showing its co-founder and president Gabe Newell — one of the most famous game developers in the world — confusing the heck out of some members of the public by hand-delivering Steam Decks in person.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Civilization’ creator Sid Meier says monetisation can harm gaming

Game designer Sid Meier has shared his thoughts on monetisation within the games industry, and warned that it can jeopardise “making great games”. Speaking to the BBC for the 30th anniversary of Civilization, Meier warned that trying to monetise games can end up harming them. Meier explained that...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Valorant March 1 Patch 4.04: Full Notes Detailed

The latest patch for Valorant is here. We've detailed every update coming in Patch 4.04. Riot Games has revealed the latest round of updates and changes heading to Valorant, and it's a pretty big one. Featuring a number of Agent updates, map changes, and morem this round of patches is sure to keep things running smoothly.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Somerville isn't a platformer, and it isn't a successor to Limbo or Inside either

Somerville, the intriguing sci-fi adventure that wowed audiences at E3 2021’s Xbox showcase and The Game Awards, isn’t what you may have assumed it to be. While made by 30-ish developers at Jumpship, a studio co-founded by former Playdead CEO Dino Patti, Somerville will not play like Limbo or Inside. “It used to be 2D; now we’ve changed it into a 3D game,” writer and director Chris Olsen told Edge, in an exclusive look at the game ahead of its launch on PC and Xbox this year. “It used to have a jump and then I was like, I don’t want to jump. I don’t want it to be a platformer.”
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Back 4 Blood’s first DLC adds new cleaners and monsters

Back 4 Blood‘s first expansion finally has a launch date, and developer Turtle Rock Studios has already revealed the new content players can expect for its co-op zombie shooter. Tunnels of Terror will be coming to Fort Hope on April 12th, 2022. Here's a little sneak peek on what...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Puzzle Quest goes free-to-play, ruining what made the original match-3 RPGs great

The Puzzle Quest match-3 series started strong on the Nintendo DS and Playstation Portable in 2007. It's an enjoyable match-3 game that combines casual matching gameplay with RPG mechanics, with the game eventually finding its way to a multitude of platforms in the years following. With that success, a sequel was released on Android as well as consoles in 2010, but that Android version is now long gone, leaving fans hungry for a new title in the series.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy