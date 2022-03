ALBANY, N.Y. ( STACKER ) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in New York using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

#50. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 327

– Change since 2015: +16.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #49 in 2017



National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies: 7,424

#49. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 335

– Change since 2015: -25.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2001



National

– Rank: #96

– Number of babies: 3,751

#48. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 336

– Change since 2015: -27.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #42 in 2005



National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies: 7,734

#47. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 348

– Change since 2015: +56.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #47 in 2020



National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies: 8,900

#46. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 356

– Change since 2015: -29.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2014



National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies: 5,653

#45. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 358

– Change since 2015: +70.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #45 in 2020



National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies: 7,606

#44. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 359

– Change since 2015: -41.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2007



National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies: 5,924

#43. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 369

– Change since 2015: -38.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2005



National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies: 5,991

#42. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 388

– Change since 2015: -21.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2017



National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies: 5,039

#41. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 389

– Change since 2015: -20.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2001



National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies: 6,386

#40. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 399

– Change since 2015: -7.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #37 in 2019



National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies: 7,488

#39. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 404

– Change since 2015: -21.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2018



National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies: 7,511

#38. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 409

– Change since 2015: +45.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020



National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies: 9,005

#37. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 412

– Change since 2015: -38.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2000



National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies: 6,143

#36. Luca

Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 417

– Change since 2015: +33.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2020



National

– Rank: #67

– Number of babies: 4,785

#35. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 420

– Change since 2015: -35.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2002



National

– Rank: #87

– Number of babies: 4,024

#34. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 426

– Change since 2015: -33.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2015



National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies: 7,066

#33. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 431

– Change since 2015: -32.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2016



National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies: 8,927

#32. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 441

– Change since 2015: +37.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #32 in 2020



National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies: 8,558

#31. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 443

– Change since 2015: -13.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2020



National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies: 7,060

#30. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 462

– Change since 2015: -8.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2020



National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies: 8,623

#29. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 469

– Change since 2015: -12.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2019



National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies: 13,034

#28. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 478

– Change since 2015: -20.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2020



National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies: 9,051

#27. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 478

– Change since 2015: -24.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2000



National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies: 8,180

#26. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 495

– Change since 2015: -23.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2019



National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies: 8,488

#25. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 509

– Change since 2015: -39.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2008



National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies: 6,966

#24. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 519

– Change since 2015: +33.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2020



National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies: 7,159

#23. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 522

– Change since 2015: -39.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2005



National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies: 5,286

#22. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 530

– Change since 2015: -28.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2018



National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies: 12,541

#21. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 537

– Change since 2015: -39.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2010



National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies: 7,102

#20. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 549

– Change since 2015: -0.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2020



National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies: 10,705

#19. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 611

– Change since 2015: -38.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2015



National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies: 8,534

#18. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 620

– Change since 2015: -26.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2017



National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies: 9,086

#17. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 630

– Change since 2015: -34.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2016



National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies: 6,788

#16. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 634

– Change since 2015: -30.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2005



National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies: 8,153

#15. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 637

– Change since 2015: -44.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2008



National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies: 8,052

#14. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 640

– Change since 2015: -36.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2008



National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies: 9,419

#13. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 642

– Change since 2015: -2.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020



National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies: 8,876

#12. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 654

– Change since 2015: +14.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020



National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies: 14,147

#11. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 667

– Change since 2015: -36.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2013



National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies: 10,029

#10. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 682

– Change since 2015: -31.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2018



National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies: 10,151

#9. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 703

– Change since 2015: -23.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2019



National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies: 12,250

#8. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 727

– Change since 2015: -16.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020



National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies: 12,136

#7. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 781

– Change since 2015: -33.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2012



National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies: 9,717

#6. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 798

– Change since 2015: -24.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2006



National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies: 8,349

#5. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 802

– Change since 2015: -35.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2015



National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies: 9,464

#4. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 870

– Change since 2015: -32.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2014



National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies: 9,196

#3. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 912

– Change since 2015: -10.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019



National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies: 11,281

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 1,231

– Change since 2015: -1.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2019



National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies: 18,252

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 1,353

– Change since 2015: -3.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019



National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies: 19,659

