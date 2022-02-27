ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Station 19 - Episode 5.11 - The Little Things You Do Together - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article8:00-9:00 p.m. - STATION 19: "The Little Things You Do Together" (511) The Station 19 crew offers...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Grown-ish - Episode 4.17 - Laugh Now Cry Later - Press Release

Zoey and Aaron’s relationship is put to the test when she has to decide between a new job opportunity or following Aaron on his new career adventure. Ana is unsure about what to do before starting law school and leans on an old love for advice. Doug’s feelings for Jazz grow.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Suspicion - Episode 1.05 - What Does a Kidnapper Look Like? - Press Release

Hiding in a country cottage, the five suspects attempt to uncover who framed them—or who among them is guilty. “Suspicion” stars stars Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar), Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries and Angel Coulby. Airdate: Friday, February 25, 2022.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show's midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who's the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Pickens Jr.
Person
Josh Randall
Person
Lachlan Buchanan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Station 19
CinemaBlend

NCIS Could Give Palmer Some Closure In Deadly New Episode, But Is That A Good Thing?

The break between new episodes of NCIS Season 19 isn’t over just yet, but new details about what comes next suggest that fans are in for a doozy of an episode when it comes to Palmer, and not just because actor Brian Dietzen co-wrote it. The show is bringing back a character who was killed off just last season. While that could mean some closure for Palmer, it may not be for his own good depending on how it happens.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Anthony Anderson Knows Exactly Which Black-ish Actor He'd Like To See In Crime Drama Revival

The Law & Order revival is almost here, meaning longtime fans of the crime drama will soon be seeing some of their favorite detectives back on the screen along with fresh faces. Among those returning is Anthony Anderson, who portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard towards the end of the original run. His return comes after he wrapped the final season of popular comedy black-ish, and now Anderson is revealing just who out of his co-stars he would love to see in the crime drama revival.
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Blue Bloods: Tony Danza Is a Cop With a Secret — Plus, SVU Recruits [Spoiler]

When CBS’ Blue Bloods returns from its mini-hiatus, TV vet Tony Danza will play a lawman who draws NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan into an ethical dilemma. TVLine has learned that in the Friday, Feb. 25 episode of the well-watched family/crime drama, Danza will guest-star as Lt. Micelli Moretti, a lifelong cop and a devoted family man who gets shot in a drive-by. After Frank (played by Tom Selleck) drops by to check on the wounded LEO, it becomes evident that Moretti has concealed from the NYPD his son’s involvement in gang activity, and it was that dereliction of duty that nearly...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy: Major Cast Member Set to Leave Series in Next Episode

A series regular on Grey's Anatomy is leaving in the next episode of the ABC medical drama. Grey's Anatomy returned to ABC for the midseason premiere of Season 18, and Deadline reports actor Richard Flood, who plays Grey Sloan's pediatric surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes, will be making an exit in Episode 10. Flood made his Grey's Anatomy debut in Season 16 as a recurring character and was bumped up to a series regular the following season. His story arc originally set Hayes up as a potential love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but that storyline stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Martin Reunion Special, All American Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another classic sitcom is getting the reunion treatment: BET+ will host a Martin 30th anniversary special with stars Martin Lawrence (aka Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole), plus surprise guest appearances. (Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy, passed away in 2016.) The program, hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, will feature “interviews with the cast, original directors, special musical performances, and behind the scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show that shaped a generation.” The special is slated to debut later this year. Martin aired...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Victoria Rowell Joins ‘Good Sam’, ‘9-1-1’ Casts Bryce Durfee

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Rich & The Ruthless creator and star Victoria Rowell has booked a key recurring role on CBS’ medical drama Good Sam. Created and executive produced by Katie Wech, Good Sam centers on Sam (Bush), a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith falls into a coma. Rowell plays Tina Kingsley, a high-powered, sophisticated, chairwoman of the hospital board with the kind of power that does not assert itself. Alienated from her son Malcolm (Edwin Hodge), Tina possesses a...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Amy Carlson Left the Show

A few seasons ago, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg’s character saw his on-screen wife Amy Carlson leave the show. Why did she do it?. Carlson played Linda Reagan opposite Wahlberg’s own Danny Reagan. The actress added a solid character to the show itself. Blue Bloods had a great storyline going. So, what gives? We get a little insight from CBR.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy