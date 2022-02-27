'Electrical issue' blamed in Janesville apartment fire that displaced 18 people

JANESVILLE

Janesville Fire Department officials say an electrical problem in a hallway of a two-story apartment building sparked a fire Saturday night that damaged the building and left all its residents displaced.

The American Red Cross on Saturday was helping some of the 18 residents who evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. in the second-floor hallway of a 12-unit apartment building at 1335 Laramie Lane on the city’s east side.

Fire crews extinguished the fire fast, the department said, and searched all 12 units. No one was injured, but the building has smoke and water damage from the fire fight.

The fire caused about $30,000 in damage to the apartments.

The fire department said the fire started because of an “electrical issue” in the second-floor hallway. The department attributes the problem to “failure of equipment or heat sources.”

The fire department said it turned over the property to owner Janesville Apartments LLC of Juneau after officials wrapped up an investigation.

Some of the 18 people displaced are staying with family.