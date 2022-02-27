ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Chamber: Increase business cybersecurity

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3LzT_0eQZeXnf00
The Georgia Chamber Foundation recommends taking steps to help inform and increase business cybersecurity in light of world events in Ukraine. File Photo

ATLANTA — The Georgia Chamber Foundation, as a service to its member investors, recommends the following steps to help inform and increase business cybersecurity in the days to come.

Over the months, geopolitical tensions between the United States and Russia have heightened, due to varying interests in Ukraine. Now that Russia has advanced into Ukrainian territory, the United States, its businesses, and their respective cybersecurity infrastructures are at an even greater threat. Georgia businesses should begin to effectively adopt and/or utilize internal best practices to ensure the integrity of their cybersecurity infrastructures. Here are some useful steps:

Strengthen Externally Facing Assets: Regularly scan for weaknesses in your externally facing cybersecurity infrastructure, and work to repair such weaknesses. Implement and/or utilize two-factor authentication to protect the confidentiality of passwords and other forms of system credentials.

Protect Expensive Infrastructure and Back Up Pre-existing Data: Ensure that all critical information is protected through regularly backing up your firm’s data. It is recommended that data should be back up both locally, and online, with advanced protections.

Reduce Lateral Activity Across Your Systems: It is suggested that companies ensure that movement across departments, within systems, is limited. Recommendations also suggest that businesses should decrease the usage of remote desktop protocols that allow for broad access within systems.

Protect the Credentials of Your Users: Businesses should increase efforts that limit the access to privileged credentials by malicious and unauthorized parties. It is also suggested that businesses adjust permissions to an as-needed fashion, reducing the propensity for malicious and impermissible activity. Lastly, it is recommended that companies utlize “protected user groups” to prevent unwarranted exposure of user credentials.

If a business is experiencing suspicious and unusual activity, it should report such activity to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or a local law enforcement entity.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Ukraine conflict brings cybersecurity risks to US homes, businesses

Richard Forno, Principal Lecturer, Cybersecurity and Assistant Director, UMBC Cybersecurity Center, University of Maryland, Baltimore County. All cybersecurity is local, regardless of the world situation. That means it’s personal, too — in Americans’ homes, computers and online accounts. As violence spreads thousands of miles away from the U.S., my strong recommendation is that all Americans remain vigilant and check on their own cybersecurity.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Price In America

Gas prices price in America has risen and risen sharply recently. One year ago, according to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.46. The number is now $3.44 and most days moves upward. There are several causes of high gas prices. The primary factor is oil prices. State gas taxes […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Infrastructure Security#Ukrainian
Reuters

Mexico declines to impose economic sanctions on Russia

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Mexico will not impose any economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. He also criticized what he called censorship of Russian state-sponsored media by social media companies. "We are not going to take any sort...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
rigzone.com

Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion

Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 pct operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico. Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil is treating everything as business as usual and has just completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheAtlantaVoice

Herschel Walker blasts infrastructure plan; Senator Warnock seeks to lower gas prices

The state of Georgia is undoubtedly in play in 2022 and 2024. It was not lost on the mind of former University of Georgia running back and current candidate for the United States Senate, Herschel Walker.  While at a campaign stop in Dahlonega Monday night, Walker fired a shot at the American Infrastructure Plan.  “Yes, […] The post Herschel Walker blasts infrastructure plan; Senator Warnock seeks to lower gas prices appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Outsider.com

Gas Prices Continue Climbing: Which States Saw Biggest Increase This Week

Currently, it seems that the prices are steadily climbing across the board. Americans are dealing with inflation that sits at a 40-year high. As a result, they’re paying more for everything including food, rent, and recreation. At the same time, Americans are feeling a pinch at the pumps. Lately, gas prices across the country have been rising. However, some states are seeing higher prices at the pump than others. Recent data shows that gas prices have risen nearly twenty cents over the past week in some areas.
TRAFFIC
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
5K+
Followers
277
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy