If the St. Louis Blues are looking to contend this season, the organization cannot afford to move on from Vladimir Tarasenko, Jordan Binnington, or Ville Husso. The NHL playoffs are a different animal that requires endurance and depth at each and every position. The organization is in a prime position to make a deep playoff run and even contend against the best in the league for a shot at a second Stanley Cup. The compliment of veterans and ‘young guns’ actively playing on the roster has provided the organization with a window to strike and win once more.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO