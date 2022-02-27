ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How To Identify a Parasocial Relationship, Which a Psychologist Calls a ‘Relationship of the Imagination’

By Ashley Broadwater
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aImLS_0eQZdXps00

Think of your celebrity or movie crush (mine is Harry Styles). Maybe you’ve daydreamed about meeting them, pretended the attraction was mutual, or done a deep dive on their Instagram profile (that's a yep, yep, and yep for me!) You're likely well aware that your celebrity crush neither returns your feelings nor even knows you exist, and you're also likely okay with that reality. However, this dynamic, which is also known as a parasocial relationship, is something mental-health experts have thoughts—and in some cases warnings—about.

Essentially, a parasocial relationship describes when one person has feelings for someone who doesn’t know or communicate back with them. “I call parasocial relationships ‘relationships of the imagination’ because they involve developing feelings toward someone you don’t have direct contact with, like a celebrity, athlete, musician, public figure, or even a fictional character,” says therapist Emily Simonian, LMFT, head of learning at nationwide therapy practice Thriveworks. The effect of this can be, adds United Kingdom-based psychotherapist Hannah Beckett-Pratt, that “one person expends considerable emotional energy, interest, and investing in the other partner” while the other does not.

“I call parasocial relationships ‘relationships of the imagination’ because they involve developing feelings toward someone you don’t have direct contact with." —Emily Simonian, LMFT

However, these relationships differ from general one-sided relationships that are more so characterized by an imbalance of attention or affection because in the case of a parasocial relationship, neither party even knows each other. In such a dynamic, we can create stories about how the other person feels about us and enjoy that sense of connection without risking rejection.

With that in mind, parasocial relationships can satisfy a whole spate of interpersonal needs a person may have. “For example, simply relating to that person, filling a social or romantic void in your life, gaining a sense of support or inspiration from that person, or having strong feelings of admiration for them,” Simonian says.

To be sure, feeling as though you know another person and their experiences just as well as you might with a friend isn't necessarily dangerous leaning activity. Where the potential psychological issue comes in, though, is when these relationships become all-consuming. “The person or celebrity can become a meaningful and leading figure in the individual’s life and can produce a set of responses that are much more complex than just simple admiration or imitation,” Beckett-Pratt says.

Is a parasocial relationship always unhealthy?

Put simply, the experts say that the healthiness (or lack thereof) of a parasocial relationship depends on its intensity. These relationships can provide familiarity and comfort (which is largely characterized as healthy) or become more rooted in life-altering behavior (likely less healthy).

“If you find yourself consumed with thoughts about that person, constantly checking social media or other news sources for information about that person, and it disrupts your daily functioning, it’s likely a sign that your thoughts and feelings could be becoming [significant],” Simonian says. “Those most at risk for getting into unhealthy parasocial relationships are people who isolate and struggle with social anxiety, phobias, or depression.”

Beckett-Pratt adds that people who have an anxious-preoccupied (also known as anxious-ambivalent) attachment style are most likely to engage in these relationships of intense one-sidedness that largely isn't reflective of the way things actually are. “This distortion impacts their understanding of the reality of the relationship, and they may believe fantasies such as, ‘If I walked through the door of my favorite celebrity’s home, they would be happy to see me,’” she says. “They are likely to avoid and become disinterested in genuine and reciprocal relationships because they already identify as being in one.”

If you find yourself in a parasocial relationship that's distorting your sense of reality, there are simple steps you can take towards building meaningful, mutual relationships. (And the same goes for the case of helping someone else in your life who ends up in a parasocial relationship). “One of the most harmful aspects of parasocial relationships is if you are no longer interacting or being relational with those around you,” Simonian says, so “ask yourself what is a comfortable first step for you to start interacting again. Is there one person you can think of that you trust to confide in or are willing to try to meet up with?”

Therapy can be a great resource to help you do just that. “Long-term psychotherapy can address the relational issues that might be underlying parasocial relationship behavior,” Beckett-Pratt says. “If the level of delusion has escalated to the extent that the person in the parasocial relationship has become detached from reality, then this is a psychiatric issue requiring medical intervention from a clinician.”

Basically, while celebrity crushes can be fun (and oftentimes not harmful to you whatsoever), it’s important to maintain our IRL relationships and grasp on reality.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Best at Resolving Conflict (and These 4 Prefer To Run From It)

When you agree with a friend or partner, it’s easy for personality differences (even pretty big ones) to remain hidden beneath the surface. But the minute you encounter your first major hurdle, the conflict tends to bubble up core elements of personal style: Do you lean into the discussion with logic and reason? Or, do you instantly shut down, or, perhaps, let your emotions take over? Certain fight-or-flight responses or styles of conflict resolution tend to show up more commonly in folks of particular zodiac signs, given their general dispositions. And as a result, some signs tend to embrace conflict while others prefer to avoid it like the plague.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

4 Surefire Signs That a Person Lacks Self-Awareness—And Why That’s a Big Issue in Relationships

Self-awareness is one of those concepts that seems to get more esoteric the more you think about it. To some extent, it could even read as redundant: Of course, we’re all aware of ourselves. But, in fact, according to organizational psychologist Tasha Eurich, PhD, author of Insight and years-long researcher of the trait, true self-awareness is rarer than you’d think, encompassing “the will and skill to understand who we are and how other people see us,” she says. Because both elements are essential to forming meaningful connections, classic signs of low self-awareness often turn up as relationship roadblocks.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychologist#Parasocial Relationships#Depression#Celebrity#Lmft
psychologytoday.com

Narcissistic Obsession with Attention

Narcissists have a distinct preoccupation with being the center of attention. They are highly skilled at making themselves the star of the show, whether by writing the script themselves or hijacking another person’s scene. To be clinically diagnosed with narcissist personality disorder (NPD), one has to meet five of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
purewow.com

28 Things Your Partner Should Never Say to You (Like Never, Ever)

You’re already clued up on the things you should say to your one and only every day, plus the magic words that can diffuse pretty much any argument. But what about the things your partner should never say to you? Read through our list of blunders and aggressions below and you’ll never need to waste time scrolling through AITA relationship threads on Reddit again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

8 Types of Scapegoat in Narcissistic Families

Children scapegoated in a narcissistic family are often targeted with negative projections and burdened with adult responsibilities. Family scapegoats can adopt a variety of coping patterns, each with its own strengths and problems. Family scapegoats may experience significant trauma but are also most likely to break free from the destructive...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Carrie Wynn

Dating Scene More Difficult For Older Women

"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."
Psych Centra

Bipolar Eyes: Myth or Fact?

You can’t tell whether someone has bipolar disorder by looking at their eyes, but bipolar disorder could affect vision in smaller ways. Many people misunderstand bipolar disorder and have some misconceptions about it. One misconception is that you can tell whether someone is experiencing a mood episode, especially mania,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

3 Red Flags That You Are in a Toxic Relationship

Toxic relationships negatively impact emotional health. Being aware and taking inventory of significant problems in your relationship is crucial. You owe it to yourself to evaluate how a toxic relationship impacts you and consider your options, including leaving it. In the realm of relationships, there are way too many walking...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Least-Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

It’s not unreasonable to hope that when you’re getting a new haircut, it’s one that flatters your features and helps you to look your best while giving your confidence a well-deserved boost. Getting a great haircut can not only function as a form of self-expression, but it can also work to hide signs of aging and allow you to feel great as you grow older.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy