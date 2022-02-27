ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving leads Nets to clutch-time win over Milwaukee Bucks

By Cody Mallory
thebrooklyngame.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets held on in Milwaukee to defeat the Bucks 126-123 for a huge win. It was a back and forth game with both teams holding double-digit leads at one point. Let’s hope this can be a turning point in what has been a tough season so...

thebrooklyngame.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Lisa Salters
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
NESN

Damian Lillard To Celtics? Summer NBA Trade Rumors Already Swirling

The new-look Boston Celtics are on a roll, which has some observers wondering if they might add some star-powered reinforcements this summer in the form of Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. The Celtics apparently could be front-runners to acquire one of the game’s best players, an unnamed NBA...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Nets Brown#18
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving reacts to potential lifting of New York COVID-19 vaccine mandate

We keep hearing Nets players talk about how positive the vibes have been since the big trade that sent out James Harden and brought in Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. But when Kyrie Irving goes nuclear and drops 38 points in a road victory over the defending champs the Milwaukee Bucks, we can’t help but wonder how great this Nets team could be if they were all available to play full-time.
NBA
CBS Boston

Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Signing 10-Day Contract With Hornets, Will Get To Face Celtics Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA — again. And while didn’t sign back with the Boston Celtics, fulfilling the wishes of green teamers everywhere, he will get a chance to play against his former team next week. Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics pay a visit to the Hornets next Wednesday, March 9. While IT is far from being the “King in the Fourth” that he was in Boston, he is returning to the NBA after enjoying a hot streak with the Grand Rapids Gold of the G League. Thomas scored 42, 45, and 33 points over his last three games for the Denver Nuggets affiliate, the last of which came against the Maine Celtics. Thomas, 33, has played just eight games in the NBA over the last two seasons, splitting his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Report: I.T. set to face Celtics soon after landing new NBA job

We'd imagine Isaiah Thomas just circled March 9 on his calendar. The former Boston Celtics star and current member of the Denver Nuggets' G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold is joining the Charlotte Hornets on a 10-day contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. Thomas had been putting up big numbers for...
NBA
Wiscnews.com

Nets' Kyrie Irving Needs Shot to Play at Home, Says Mayor Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that he can't make a vaccine exception for Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets basketball star who is prevented from playing in home games at the Barclays Center because he's not vaccinated. The rules say visiting players who are not vaccinated can play in the games. Mayor Adams spoke to Joe Mathieu on "Balance of Power."
NBA
Newsday

Kyrie Irving's performance shows that Nets aren't done yet

Kyrie Irving may be one of the most polarizing figures in sports, but there’s no two sides to what he did in Milwaukee Saturday night. Irving’s 38-point performance in leading the undermanned Nets to a 126-123 win over the defending NBA champions was the kind of gutty showing that sends a loud and clear message to the rest of the NBA.
NBA
Newsday

Kyrie Irving on a Brooklyn Nets home court soon? Not so fast

Kyrie Irving will be able to watch the Nets from the Barclays Center bench starting March 7, but right now it seems unlikely that he’ll be able to play, according to statements made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to CNBC on Monday. The Nets’ front office will...
NBA
CBS LA

Lakers Erase 21-Point Deficit, Fall Short To Mavericks 109-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored seven of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson added 22 points and the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a 109-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks, who hung on for their eighth win in 10 games after blowing a huge early lead on the struggling Lakers. Dallas trailed 100-94 with seven minutes to play before scoring 11 consecutive points in a rally kicked off by Brunson’s fourth 3-pointer. Doncic went 9 of 21 and looked significantly less sharp than...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy