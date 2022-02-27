ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Takeaways from Q2 Stadium as Austin FC beats FC Cincinnati 5-0 in season opener

By Harley Tamplin
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v98PQ_0eQZcqac00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC fans who braved low temperatures for Saturday’s Major League Soccer curtain-raiser were rewarded with the biggest win in the club’s short history.

In a dazzling performance, Austin put five goals past FC Cincinnati to start the team’s second season in the best possible way.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the Verde and Black’s 5-0 win.

Rejuvenated Dominguez leads the way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osv2q_0eQZcqac00
Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) scores past FC Cincinnati goalie Alec Kann, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The first high profile signing in Austin FC history didn’t always meet expectations in his first season at the club.

Cecilio Dominguez had his moments in Austin FC’s first season, scoring a joint team-high seven goals, but the winger frustrated as often as he captivated.

That’s why it was encouraging to watch Dominguez find the net twice against Cincinnati as Austin’s attack ran riot.

WATCH: Austin FC goes goal crazy, scoring 5 in season-opening win

On Saturday, Dominguez even appeared fitter and faster than the player who often labored out of position on a struggling team in 2021.

While both his goals were simple finishes, Dominguez got himself into the right positions — and nothing builds an attacker’s confidence like scoring goals.

If this is the first sign of Dominguez taking a step forward, the Verde and Black will be better for it in 2022.

New faces make big impressions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bC6l2_0eQZcqac00
Austin FC defender Kipp Keller, right, goes for goes for the ball under FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Rookies don’t usually make an impact in their first professional season — so it was somewhat surprising to see Kipp Keller named in Austin’s starting lineup for his first ever MLS game.

For a player who was marshaling the defense for Saint Louis University just three months ago, Keller didn’t look out of place in the professional ranks.

Clearly physically imposing, the 21-year-old also looked comfortable with the ball at his feet.

What should you expect from Austin FC’s 2nd season

It wasn’t a perfect debut — a few fouls and a yellow card may have contributed to a second half substitution — but consider Austin’s more experienced central defenders on alert.

While the defense appears fortified, the attack operated in perfect harmony with new signing Maxi Urruti working as the lone striker.

For much of 2021, Austin FC fans were left to wonder how their team would look with even a capable striker spearheading the lineup.

Burnet Road development booming as Austin FC kicks off second season

Urruti brings experience and nous — and judging by his debut, a willingness to make runs in behind the defense that open up space for his teammates.

That unselfishness played a big part in Dominguez, Sebastian Driussi and Alex Ring feasting on an outmatched FC Cincinnati defense.

Austin’s commanding lead allowed head coach Josh Wolff to introduce his other new signings to the MLS in a risk-free environment, and it was particularly encouraging to see league newcomers Jhojan Valencia and Ruben Gabrielsen get some minutes, as both could play big roles this season.

Expectations don’t change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dq3vi_0eQZcqac00
Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver celebrates a goal against FC Cincinnati during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

A dominant 5-0 victory may have fans dreaming of playoff glory, but it isn’t the time to get excited just yet.

FC Cincinnati has been the worst team in MLS in recent years, and Saturday’s match showed why.

At times, the visitors to Q2 Stadium seemed unorganized, sloppy in possession and wasteful when they did create chances.

Better teams will provide bigger tests for the Verde and Black. But with Austin sitting atop the Western Conference after the opening round of fixtures, fans can be forgiven for dreaming just a little bit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Reason for concern after FC Cincinnati's 5-0 opening loss?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati had a positive preseason heading into the fourth year of competition at the MLS level. And in the first match of the season all the positive steps seemed to dissipate as Austin FC handed FC Cincinnati a 5-0 loss. Cincinnati Enquirer FC Cincinnati beat writer...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stuver
Person
Ruben Gabrielsen
Person
Alec Kann
Person
Josh Wolff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Cincinnati#Mls Soccer#Q2 Stadium#Major League Soccer#Ap Photo#Verde
KXAN

The best crystal decanter set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have a bar cart or cocktail station at home, adding a crystal decanter set is an easy and elegant way to step up your setup. Despite their similar appearance, crystal is a different form of glass from your everyday pints and flutes. It’s heavier and stronger due to its lead content, and it’s usually more expensive than standard glass. But if you take your imbibing seriously, nothing sets you apart like a crystal decanter and some brilliant matching glasses. Our favorite is the.
SHOPPING
KXAN

Best stall shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shower stalls and tubs without permanent doors need shower curtains to keep the water inside and not allow it to spill out on your floor. There are shower curtains in many shapes and sizes, but stall showers require curtains that are skinnier and taller than standard-sized ones.
HOME & GARDEN
KXAN

Amazon may restock the PS5 and Xbox Series X this week

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s no secret it’s hard to get your hands on electronics right now. Gaming consoles are remarkably rare due to both huge demand and massive manufacturing and supply chain difficulties. Nonetheless, rumor has it an Amazon restock could be imminent.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
KXAN

Propaganda, fake videos of Ukraine invasion bombard users

WASHINGTON (AP) — The messages, videos and photos flying across Twitter, Facebook and Telegram far outnumber the airstrikes raining down on Ukraine. They claim to show Russian fighter jets being shot down or Ukrainians dodging for cover in their own homes. Some are real, horrifying images of this war. Others had been lurking on the […]
WORLD
KXAN

Bucs Pro Bowl OL Ali Marpet announces retirement at age 28

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ali Marpet caught the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off guard Sunday, announcing his retirement from the NFL at age 28. A second-round draft pick out of tiny Hobart College in 2015, Marpet became a starter at right guard as a rookie. He transitioned to center the following season and later settled in at left guard, where he helped the 2020 Bucs win the Super Bowl and was a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021.
NFL
KXAN

KXAN

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy