Plug Zen Launches Get Charged Up Campaign To Empower Climate Change At Community Level

Enjoy adventuring with the Next Day Solar Adventurer 21W waterproof solar panel. Giving you access to unlimited free green power whenever you need it, it can handle the wet and mud. It has a rugged, weatherproof body and solar panels as well as wipeable surfaces and a waterproof coating. Moreover, it also comes with a waterproof bag for safe storage. With a thin and super lightweight construction, it outputs 2.4A at 5V and weighs fewer than 600g. And it charges all your devices with a simple plug-and-play design via USB or AC power. Its 2 carabiners keep things in place, and the Micro USB cable makes connectivity a breeze. Overall, this monocrystalline laminated solar panel has an IP67 waterproof rating, though it cannot be fully submerged. Finally, its foldable design makes it easy to travel with. Don’t have to take power from the grid anywhere you go.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO