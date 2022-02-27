ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harman Adds New Auto Software For Vehicle-To-Everything Communications

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOVI—Officials at Harman, the automotive electronics subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.a, announced the introduction of Harman Savari Mecwave, multi-access edge computing software that enables automakers and mobile network operators to deliver ultra-low latency applications and services on edge computing infrastructure. By operating on the edge with ultra-low...

Government Technology

Can Tech Help Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication to Save Lives?

(TNS) — Since the start of the pandemic, a sharp and unexpected increase in traffic deaths has renewed the focus on improving safety on U.S. highways through better design, increased education and stronger enforcement of traffic laws. But development in one area that some experts believe could save thousands...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Truphone pairs with Skylo for ‘breakthrough’ mobile coverage

Truphone has announced a partnership with satellite network service provider Skylo Technologies to “create ubiquitous cellular and satellite coverage” for mobile users. Announced at Mobile World Congress 2022, the pairing aims to expand the areas where cell service is available by allowing users to switch between using cellular and satellite coverage with the push of just a few buttons.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

STL Partners with Analog Devices to Develop 5G Open RAN Radio Units

STL on Monday announced a collaboration with Analog Devices to develop 5G Open RAN radio units (O-RU). Together, the two companies will build 5G-ready solutions to expand the diversity of commercially available O-RUs and facilitate the growth of Open RAN networks. As a part of this collaboration, STL and Analog Devices will work closely with other ecosystem providers, including leading power amplifier (PA) vendors, to expand the range of STL's Garuda O-RU indoor small cell offerings. STL will integrate Analog Devices’ leading RadioVerse® transceivers into Garuda to create power-efficient, high-performance radios.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Qualcomm unveils new offering for auto industry - To collaborate with Cognizant

Qualcomm Technologies, which is setting much store on the automotive sector, has introduced new and enhanced solutions to its automotive technology portfolio. It has unveiled a new iteration of its Snapdragon digital chassis, which will now include connectivity-as-a-service (as a feature of car-to-cloud services) and upgraded Wi-Fi capabilities. The latest version has the new Wi-Fi 6E automotive chipsets designed to increase bandwidth for Wi-Fi applications. The new connectivity capacity would also enable faster content delivery.
SOFTWARE
Truth About Cars

Cargo Ship Goes Down With Hold Full of German Automobiles

After two weeks of smoldering in the Atlantic Ocean, a cargo ship loaded with several thousand German automobiles has sunk. Packed with over 4,000 vehicles from Volkswagen Group, the Felicity Ace (pictured) originally gained notoriety for being a successful fire rescue mission conducted in open waters. But it was later revealed that a large number of the cars onboard were higher-end products from brands like Audi, Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini — making the salvage operation that followed likewise engaging.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
ZDNet

Singapore to build quantum-safe network for critical infrastructure trials

Singapore is aiming to build a quantum-safe network that it hopes will showcase "crypto-agile connectivity" and facilitate trials with both public and private organisations. The initiative also includes a quantum security lab for vulnerability research. The three-year initiative is led by the Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP), with SG$8.5 million ($6.31...
WORLD
HackerNoon

AI is a Cornerstone of a Resilient supply Chain. Here’s Proof

95% of the highest-performing organizations see AI as a cornerstone of their supply chain success. The number one strategic target for supply chain decision-makers is increasing supply chain efficiency. Ernst and Young surveyed 200 senior-level supply chain executives to reveal their top priorities for the next 12 to 36 months. Using AI-powered supply chain tools, businesses can glean more demand-related insights and tune their production strategies accordingly. Use cases of AI in supply chain management can help uncover the performance of inventory and uncover performance of various performance channels and sellers.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Digital Banking Should Be Personal Banking

Thanks to the acceleration of digital interactions during the pandemic, consumers now expect more than half of their banking business — 61% — to be digital-only by 2024. But that still leaves another 39% of banking they expect will involve direct human assistance. Even as banks see an increase in customers relying solely on ATMs and mobile channels at the expense of access physical branches and drive up tellers, branches won’t entirely vanish from customer expectations.
INTERNET
Seekingalpha.com

Lucid Group inks agreements for Saudi Arabia production

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) fell after the close on Monday after reporting a larger-than-anticipated loss for Q4. The 2022 production outlook from Lucid was for a range of 12,000 to 14,000 Lucid Air vehicles pushed out. The electric vehicle startup said the forecast reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

GHX Acquires Syft, AI-Powered Hospital Supply Chain Platform

– Today GHX announced its acquisition of Syft, a leading provider of AI-enhanced inventory control and end-to-end supply chain management software and services. – As a wholly-owned subsidiary of GHX, Syft joins GHX’s value-based care division’s growing portfolio of solutions that help modernize the supply chain. Modernizing Healthcare...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Echo Auto deal adds Alexa to your car for $25

The Amazon online marketplace and the company’s staggering nationwide distribution network are obviously both incredible feats. But you know what? It’s entirely possible that neither one is Amazon’s crowning achievement. We think that it might actually be Alexa, and there’s an Amazon Echo Auto deal right now that will change the way you use the company’s personal virtual assistant.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

NEC Adds Containerized Charging Gateway Function to its Converged Core

NEC recently announced it has enhanced its Converged Core by launching a containerized Charging Gateway Function (CGF). This new Network Function (NF) provides significant flexibility in processing increasingly complex billing information, while also enabling mobile network operators (MNOs) to efficiently launch new charging models. This new flexible billing capability frees MNOs from legacy usage-based systems and allows for monetization strategies that closely match a specific use case.5G networks are expected to provide end-users with various types of services built on eMBB), mMTC) and URLLC. While a legacy billing model, such as flat-rate or usage-based billing, may fit for eMMB services, it will become inadequate as mMTC and URLLC services come to life in the coming years. For example, a Quality of Service model would be more suitable for a URLLC, with quality guarantees with discounts based on Service Level Agreements. mMTC billings, on the other hand, should be based on the number of concurrent connections for IoT devices, such as connected home appliances.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Fixed Wireless Access Is ‘First Killer 5G Application’

Fixed wireless access (FWA), the technology that enables 5G home internet, was among the stars in the Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13), as it was featured in commercials during the big game by both T-Mobile and Verizon. Available in select areas, FWA delivers internet access with the speed of broadband...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

STL Launches Portfolio of Multi-band 4G/5G Macro O-RAN Compliant RUs

STL this week announced the launch of Firebird, a path-breaking line of ORAN-based macro radios for dense, wide area 5G coverage. STL Firebird is a portfolio of multi-band 4G/5G macro O-RAN compliant radio units (O-RUs), initially available in Band 1, 40, 41, and 78 among others. These software-defined radios are based on a platform architecture and fulfill varying 5G coverage and capacity requirements of global carriers. Earlier this year, STL announced its collaboration with Meta Connectivity to design and develop dual RAT (Radio Access Technologies) 4G and 5G radio products, specifically in the Band 40 and 78. Through the Evenstar program, STL is working with Meta Connectivity to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN solutions.
ELECTRONICS

