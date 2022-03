Priscilla Presley has raised two amazing children during her legendary life. Meet daughter Lisa Marie Presley and son Navarone Garibaldi here!. Priscilla Presley became a household name when she began dating the rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. Marrying in 1967 during a Las Vegas ceremony, the pair would go on to separate five years later and divorce in 1973. After his untimely death in 1977, Priscilla became the chairwoman and president of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) and her first venture was turning the singer’s lavish Graceland estate into a wildly popular tourist attraction. She would later find success as an actress, starring for four years on the beloved 80s soap Dallas and flexing her funny bone in all three Naked Gun films.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO