WATCH: Gov. Mike DeWine visits Ukrainian church in Parma

The City of Cleveland Failed to Pick Up Trash in Parts of Cleveland Ward One; Lotus Drive and Judson Ave.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Are You Looking for Breakfast in Parma, Ohio? You Should Check Out Southside DinerIsla ChiuParma, OH
Cleveland City Council Questions Mayor Bibb Again; This Time It's About the Proposed BudgetBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bakery in Parma Heights, Ohio, You Should Check Out Samosky's Home BakeryIsla ChiuParma Heights, OH
3 Vietnamese Restaurants to Check Out in the Cleveland SuburbsIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Putin is so angry about Ukraine's resistance to his invasion that he might launch a more aggressive attack, Western officials warn
Russian troops are facing strong resistance in Ukraine, with US officials telling reporters that Putin may go to extremes to break the deadlock.
‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia
As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia threatens ‘strong response’ to Biden’s sanctions, will hit US in ‘sensitive’ spot
Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
If Donald Trump Had Won 'Russians Would Already Be in Kyiv,' John Bolton Says
John Bolton, former national security advisor, said Trump would "have given Ukraine away, basically."
Ted Cruz breaks with Mitch McConnell and says it's a 'mistake' for Republicans to call January 6 an 'insurrection'
Cruz previously called January 6 a "terrorist attack" but walked back those comments after he faced backlash from the far-right.
Daily Beast
Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine
Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
Lima News
Ohio Supreme Court threatens DeWine, other officials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an extraordinary move, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor has demanded that Gov. Mike DeWine and other members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission demonstrate why they should not be held in contempt for failing to follow a court order to produce a new state legislative map this week.
Russia unleashes hypersonic & nuclear missiles as world on brink with 200,000 troops looming for Ukraine invasion
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
Two of Russia's richest billionaires are speaking out against Russian invasion of Ukraine as sanctions slam the country's economic elite
The businessmen are some of the first Russian elites to protest the war, as sanctions attempt to cripple the country's finance and energy sectors.
Russia says it may be 'forced' to respond militarily if the US won't agree to its unacceptable security demands on Ukraine
The US and NATO have repeatedly rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from the alliance.
Ukraine To Expand Army by 100K Troops as Poland Set To Deliver Kyiv New Weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his decree was "not because war is coming soon."
Granddaughter of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev says she is embarrassed by Putin invasion of Ukraine
Nina Khrushcheva told the Independent her grandfather would have found Russia's invasion of Ukraine "despicable."
How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?
Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
‘They were fooled by Putin’: Chinese historians speak out against Russian invasion
An open letter written by five historians denounced the war. They hope to persuade Beijing to make their stance clearer
The daughter of Putin's spokesman publicly opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, undermining her dad
Elizaveta Peskova, whose father is Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, posted her objections to the Ukraine invasion on her Instagram story on Friday.
Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world
Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
People
Ukraine's First Lady Takes a Stand amid Russian Invasion: 'I Will Not Have Panic and Tears'
While war rages in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown his mettle in the eyes of many supporters by remaining in the country despite being a "prime target for Russian aggression," according to a U.S. State Department spokesperson. "The enemy marked me as target No. 1, my family, as target...
Time
'The Fight Is Here.' Ukraine's President Refuses U.S. Offer to Evacuate as Street Fighting Begins in Kyiv
(KYIV, Ukraine) — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. The country’s president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said. As dawn...
Russian state news accidentally publishes article saying Russia has defeated Ukraine and restored its 'historical borders'
"Ukraine has returned to Russia," the article, which ran on RIA Novosti and has since been taken down, said.
