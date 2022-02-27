ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

WATCH: Gov. Mike DeWine visits Ukrainian church in Parma

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parma, OH
Government
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Parma, OH
Parma, OH
Society
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Lima News

Ohio Supreme Court threatens DeWine, other officials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an extraordinary move, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor has demanded that Gov. Mike DeWine and other members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission demonstrate why they should not be held in contempt for failing to follow a court order to produce a new state legislative map this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Ukraine#Android Tv#Ukrainian#Russian#Ohioans#Americans#Roku#Amazon Fire Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy