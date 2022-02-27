ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probe Underway After Man Is Shot Dead In LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Los Angeles.

The shooting unfolded around 12:55 a.m. Sunday near East 77th Street and Crockett Boulevard.

It was there that authorities arrived and located a deceased man.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

