Healthy Living: Core Workouts

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for a workout that really works your...

Harper's Bazaar

This is how long you need to hold a plank to see real results

Ever wondered how long you need to hold a plank to get results — without being in the pose for a second longer than you need to? Us too. We’re going to get into the details (there are a few factors to consider) but first: here’s why you should work your core with the staple move in the first place.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

8 AMRAP Dumbbell CrossFit Workouts to Improve Strength and Stamina

AMRAP dumbbell CrossFit workouts will test your endurance, pace, technique and overall fitness. Whilst dumbbells have been used since the inception of CrossFit and had made a few appearances at the Games, it wasn’t until the 2017 Open that they were put on the map for every CrossFit athlete.
WORKOUTS
Medical News Today

Can walking with weights help with osteoporosis?

People with osteoporosis should carry out appropriate exercise to ensure that they keep their bones as strong as possible. There are various ways a person can use weights when walking that may help with osteoporosis. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, around 10 million people in the United States have...
WORKOUTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
boxrox.com

Best Dumbbell Movements for Building Muscle – 30 Exercises Included

If you are unsure of all the plethora of dumbbell exercises which one to choose from, here is a little help – a list of the 30 best dumbbell movements for building muscle. Such a small and relatively cheap equipment, yet it is a must-have when it comes to training. The versatility makes dumbbell exercises perfect for athletes of all levels. However, which exercises should you choose since there are too many to wrap your head around it?
WORKOUTS
LIVESTRONG.com

The Only 6 Exercises Women Need to Get Lean After 30

You may be pounding the pavement or stepping up the cycling, and while aerobic exercise is a bona fide calorie burner (and an ace at boosting heart health), don't ignore strength training. For many women wondering why is it so hard to lose weight after 30, it's because we become less active with age, and consequently, carry more fat than muscle.
WORKOUTS
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Is the 12-3-30 Workout Trend Worth the Hype?

It can be tough to find a workout that’s effective at torching calories and inspiring enough to do consistently. But TikTokers may have solved this problem with the 12-3-30 workout, a kick-butt treadmill routine that personal trainers are on board with. In 2019 Lauren Giraldo introduced the 12-3-30 treadmill...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

CrossFit Abs Workouts from Tia-Clair Toomey to Bulletproof your Core

These CrossFit Abs Workouts from Tia-Clair Toomey will help to strengthen your entire core, protect your spine and significantly improve your ability to stabilise and perform important movements within CrossFit. As a commonwealth gold medalist and 5 times CrossFit Games Champion, Tia (alongside her husband and coach Shane) is a...
FITNESS
boxrox.com

The Best Dumbbell Back Exercises

These Dumbbell Back Exercises will help you to grow muscle, build strength and create a more injury resistant back in general. Learn more from Jeff from Athlean-X. “The best dumbbell exercises for back are based on the criteria for what you are trying to specifically train for. In this video, as I’ve done in this entire series, I’m showing you which exercises you should be doing to develop strength, power, hypertrophy, metabolic overload, total body, corrective and low back strength. Each of the dumbbell exercises shown has been carefully chosen to be the best at helping the viewer to achieve each of these goals.”
WORKOUTS
Cape Gazette

Taking baby steps toward a healthy lifestyle

It’s easy to allow healthy habits to fall by the wayside. The good news is, there are small steps that can be taken to help introduce healthy habits into your lifestyle. Small steps will build on each other over time. And if you stick with just one habit over a two-week period, you will be well on your way to creating healthy habits that persist.
FITNESS
Well+Good

Try This Prenatal and Postnatal Friendly Deep Core Workout

If you're looking for a slower-paced core workout that doesn't have a lot of jumping, the most recent episode of Good Moves with Colette Dong, founder of the fitness and Pilates practice The Ness, is just that. This 20-minute workout is an excellent deep core-engaging session. It's also prenatal and postnatal friendly (but make sure to get clearance from your provider first).
WORKOUTS

