Baton Rouge, LA

Get set for a sunny Monday and a mild Fat Tuesday.

By Jay Grymes
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The metro area can expect a pair of chilly morning starts for Monday and Fat Tuesday but the afternoons cooperate for the last two days...

