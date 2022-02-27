ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

What is a ‘frost quake’? Listen to the sound of the cold-weather phenomenon

By Mark Feuerborn, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

CONCORDIA, Kan. (KSNT) – “Frost quakes” aren’t entirely uncommon, but the noises they make can be entirely unsettling if you’re never experienced one.

A couple in Kansas recently witnessed their first frost quakes — also known as cryoseisms or ice quakes — after moving to Concordia before the first cold snaps of the season.

“I was outside one day and kept hearing these ‘pops’ that sounded like firecrackers going off underground, right by where I was standing,” said Melody Gillan. “My husband thought I was crazy. He said it was someone shooting a gun off in the distance.”

How to safely remove icicles from your home

On Tuesday, Gillan heard them again — but this time she captured the popping noises in a video.

“A few days later I was outside and he finally decided I wasn’t crazy, there was something popping in the yard under the ground,” Gillan said. “My husband was born here in Concordia and lived here 37 years, and we have friends here and none have ever heard of frost quakes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssTcc_0eQZajaL00
(KSNT)

The StormTrack Weather Team at Nexstar’s KSNT created a graphic to help explain the process that causes these frost quakes. When temperatures fall rapidly, it causes underground water to freeze quickly. This newly frozen ice expands and puts extra pressure on the soil and bedrock around it.

Once the pressure builds enough, it can make the soil and even bedrock crack. As a result, the cracking can cause loud booms and sometimes even shaking.

The Encyclopedia Brittanica reports frost quakes can sometimes be mistaken for true earthquakes because of how intense the seismic vibrations can get, and they’re more common in polar and mountainous regions where glaciers move. However, because Gillan and her husband did not report any shaking, the StormTrack Weather Team believes the frost quakes they experienced were caused by pressure cracks in the soil, not the bedrock lower underground.

The U.S. Geological Survey, meanwhile, offers another explanation for the loud cracking heard during sudden drops in temperature.

“Another explanation for booms during cold snaps is the expansion and contraction of houses and other structures due to the extreme temperatures,” the USGS writes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Snow deficit remains after a snowy February

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Active is the best way to describe the last month when it comes to weather. Several winter systems brought a variety of precipitation types, while also closing the large deficit of snowfall we have had this winter. Snowfall on the month totals 13.7 inches, over 6 inches above average for […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Concordia, KS
WANE 15

Red is the new Green: Local law firm rebrands

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Once the billboards began going up, Chad Romey began getting the texts. Never before had he really been the public face of anything, but all of a sudden there he was, his photo gigantic along Interstate 69. Or plastered on an ad in a magazine or newspaper. Or on another […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quakes#Earthquake#The Frost#Temperature#Glaciers#Extreme Weather#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WANE 15

SACS no longer requiring masks on school buses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) SACS announced Sunday that they have have updated their Return to the Classroom Plan. On Friday, the CDC revised their guidelines and no longer require masks to be worn on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs. The SACS district office […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne woman hopes and prays her Ukrainian family survives

Ukrainians across the United States are rallying together to support their home country in the war against Russia. Fort Wayne residents are no exception, and are gathering on the courthouse lawn Sunday to show support. Tatyana Hutcherson is one of the event organizers, was born in Ukraine and hopes and prays her family and friends that are still there survive.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Indiana Tech nips Rochester to bring home WHAC Tournament title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech bested Rochester 85-83 in the WHAC Tournament title game on Tuesday night at the Schaefer Center to improve to 30-2 overall on the season. Tech was led by Emma Tuominen with 25 points while Bishop Dwenger graduate Taya Andrews added 17 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy