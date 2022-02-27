Red Sox minor leaguer Brett Netzer is FIRED after posting a string of racist and homophobic tweets

MINOR leaguer Brett Netzer has been let go from the Boston Red Sox after posting a series of racist, anti-semitic and transphobic tweets.

In the tweets, Netzer attacked Black people, transgender people and Jews before declaring himself a "racist."

Brett Netzer has been let go from the Boston Red Sox Credit: Getty

The firing comes after a series of racist and homophobic tweets Credit: Twitter/BrettNetzer

When social media users started calling Netzer a racist, he wrote: “I do sometimes make assumptions based on a person’s race/ethnicity/culture. Glad that is out of the way."

Following a series of anti-semitic tweets, Netzer added that he couldn't be considered anti-semitic because he is "a million times more anti-christian than anti-anything else."

When a Twitter user asked if Netzer was really the one posting the tweets, Netzer replied with a video saying: "It's him in the flesh."

"not hacked. this is my new skateboarding helmet. havent started skating yet but figured it would be a dope thing to learn how to do," Netzer insisted alongside a selfie.

Some of the athlete's anti-semitic tweets were directed at Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

One of the tweets read: “chaim bloom is a bad actor. dude went to hebrew school and studied the torah growing up but sold his soul to the sodom and race groups. good thing he is good at whatever he does in baseball.”

Netzer also replied to a tweet about his firing from the Red Sox, saying: "ill go along with racist and homophobic, but anti-semitic? thats too far. bloom is a hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following jew."

The third-baseman, 25, has not played since 2019.

He spent the 2021 season on the restricted list for undisclosed reasons.

Netzer last played in 2019 Credit: Getty

