Clemson, SC

One of nation’s top TEs locks in Clemson visit

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

The Clemson Insider has learned that one of the nation’s top tight ends in the class of 2024 had set a visit to Clemon next month.

Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic four-star Jack Larsen confirmed to TCI that he will be on campus for a spring practice come March 12.

Larsen — a 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore — ranks as the No. 2 tight end and the No. 47 overall prospect in the country for the class of 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“It’s awesome,” Larsen said regarding the Tigers’ interest in him. “That type of winning program to have interest in me is definitely big. I’m honored.”

