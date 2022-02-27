Baltimore Police: Missing man found shot to death; three other people shot Sunday, including a man on The Block and a teen Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Almost two weeks after he was reported missing, a young man was found shot to death inside his vehicle near Leakin Park in Northwest Baltimore, a discovery that left Windsor Hill residents lamenting the violence plaguing their neighborhood.

Police found the body of Christian Jackson, 23, after responding to a request Sunday evening for assistance towing a vehicle in the 2200 block of Talbot Road. Police said Jackson had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Earlier Sunday, three other people were shot in Baltimore, including a 42-year-old man at the Hustler Club at The Block, the downtown adult entertainment district, and a 16-year-old boy in East Baltimore, police said.

Jackson was reported missing Feb. 15 across town, in the 1200 block of McElderry Street in East Baltimore’s McElderry Park neighborhood.

In a news release last week seeking information about his potential whereabouts, police said Jackson was last seen wearing a dark-colored Under Armour jacket, track pants and gray New Balance sneakers. Officials also released a description of the vehicle in which he was found dead: a 2005 gold Chrysler Town and Country van with heavily dark tinted windows and temporary tags.

Police said Monday that an anonymous tip called into the homicide unit said Jackson’s vehicle was in the area of Clifton and Talbot roads.

One Windsor Hill resident said he had noticed the van parked there for several days but didn’t really think anything of it because people often park along the side of Talbot Road, which runs just north of Windsor Mill Road.

“It’s a sign of our times in our city, which is very, very sad,” said the man who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for his safety. “We have murders practically every day. We have carjackings practically every day. The average citizen in Baltimore doesn’t feel safe.”

He reported hearing frequent gunshots from Leakin Park, which runs along the southwest side of the neighborhood, and cited concerns about potential drug activity. But the discovery of a homicide victim and missing person — which he called “yet another disappointment” — still sent shockwaves through the community, he said.

“It’s terrible to say, but we’ve gotten used to a culture of violence,” he said. “That’s what Baltimore is.”

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 400 block of East Baltimore St.. otherwise known as The Block, for a report of shots fired inside the Hustler Club. In the rear of the building, they located a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and upper arm, the Baltimore Police Department said in a news release. He is in stable condition, police said.

The Block, which has come under fire from local leaders several times throughout its history, is again in the crosshairs. This General Assembly session, a group of legislators representing Baltimore — including Senate President Bill Ferguson — proposed a bill that would shutter the clubs there by 10 p.m. It was backed by officials such as Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, who said unruly crowds outside the clubs, particularly after they close at 2 a.m., were a major drain on police resources.

Club owners have spoken out against the legislation, arguing that it would cripple their businesses . Some of the clubs have reached a potential compromise with legislators, whereby they would formalize certain safety procedures — such as providing external security footage to law enforcement — to avoid the early closure.

One proposal would have the clubs pay for Baltimore police officers to patrol the nightlife district three nights a week, but some clubs bristled at that, saying they already pay additional fees as adult entertainment venues.

Later Sunday morning, around 10:30 a.m., Eastern District officers were sent to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. They found a 40-year-old man seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand, police said.

Police said the man was walking in the area of Belair Road and Chesterfield Avenue when he was approached by two unidentified suspects who pointed a gun at him. The victim pushed the gun away, police said, and fled to safety. Then, he noticed he had been shot in the hand.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m., Eastern District officers were patrolling when they heard several gunshots coming from 1300 block of North Potomac Street.

Officers then found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the left thigh. The teen was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two children were taken into custody as “persons of interest” after a brief foot chase. A gun was recovered, police said.

Over the weekend, three other people were shot in the city, according to police.

At 1:27 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2100 block of Frederick Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a reported shooting. They found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to a police news release from Saturday.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Eastern District officers responded to a hospital, where a shooting victim was seeking treatment. The 37-year-old man had been shot in the leg, police said, and his injuries appeared non-life-threatening. Detectives discovered that the man shot himself in the 3000 block of Tioga Parkway.

About three hours later, Central District officers responded to a hospital, where another shooting victim was seeking treatment. Police believe the man, 44, was in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Upton when he got into an altercation with an individual who attempted to rob him. The perpetrator shot the man in his left thigh before fleeing. The man went home but decided to seek treatment in a hospital shortly thereafter, according to the news release. His injuries appeared non-life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact them, or to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP to make an anonymous report.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lea Skene contributed to this article.