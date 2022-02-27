ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC London main event in serious doubt as Russian Alexander Volkov could be banned from fighting over Ukraine invasion

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbSFx_0eQZaCeU00

UFC London's main event between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall is in major doubt due to the UK government's crackdown on countries complicit with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian heavyweight Volkov is due to face surging Brit contender Aspinall at The O2 Arena a fortnight on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lifc5_0eQZaCeU00
Alexander Volkov is due to face Tom Aspinall in the main event of UFC London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNej3_0eQZaCeU00
But Volkov's participation is in doubt following Priti Patel's latest crackdown Credit: TWITTER
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awQRk_0eQZaCeU00
The visa of ex-Bellator heavyweight champ Volkov is in doubt Credit: Getty

But the card's showpiece bout is in danger of being axed as Home Secretary Priti Patel has begun cancelling visas for teams and athletes from nations connected to Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday night, she tweeted: "I have cancelled the visas of the Belarusian Men’s Basketball Team who were due to play in Newcastle tomorrow night.

"The UK will not welcome the national sports teams of those countries who are complicit in Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of #Ukraine."

It's understood the visa of ex-Bellator heavyweight champ Volkov is in danger of being revoked.

And according to MMA Fighting, the UFC is closely monitoring the situation 'for possible solutions'.

Volkov isn't the only Russian fighter in danger of not competing on the UFC's first European card since November 2019.

Timur Valiev is slated to take on Wales' Jack Shore, while heavyweights Shamil Abdurakhimov and Sergei Pavlovich are set to do battle with one another.

The UFC were last in London in March 2019, with their final show before the pandemic being headlined by a welterweight clash between Liverpool's Darren Till and fan favourite Jorge Masvidal.

The MMA leader was due to return to London in March 2020 but was forced to pull the plug six days before fight night because of Covid.

UFC bigwig Dana White is relishing the promotion's long-awaited return to the UK, which is one of the organisation's biggest markets.

White said: “Every time we put on an event in London it’s an unbelievable experience.

"The fans are incredible, and the fights are always off the charts.

"It’s a different kind of energy in England. And I can’t wait to get back there with a fight card on March 19th.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOebp_0eQZaCeU00
UFC supremo Dana White is relishing the promotion's return to London Credit: Getty

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Swipe Right On Ukrainian Women On Tinder: 'Funny But Scary'

Ukrainian Tinder saw an influx of Russian soldiers in the run-up to Russia's military invasion of its neighbor. Troops named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail, and even a bearded Chechen fighter nicknamed "Black" were among the dozens of profiles that popped up on the dating platform after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into the Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Monday for "peacekeeping functions," The Sun reported.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Till
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Timur Valiev
Person
Dana White
Person
Shamil Abdurakhimov
Person
Sergei Pavlovich
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Wales#Combat#Russian#Ufc London#Home#Mma Fighting#European#Covid
The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Russia
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

What happens if Ukraine joins the European Union?

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine to join the European Union after a round table discussion with Russia concluded. A photo of Zelensky signing the document was posted to his Instagram account on Monday, February 28, 2022. Why does Ukraine want to join the EU?. One week...
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
336K+
Followers
9K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy