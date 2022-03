The Rangers finish up their back to back with Vancouver coming to town, with the Blueshirts looking to rebound off a pretty rough one yesterday. These two teams might also be trading partners rather soon, with JT Miller being the big name that has been mentioned. There are other names out there though: Brock Boeser and Conor Garland chief among them. This is an easy scouting job for both teams tonight.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO