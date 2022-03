For the second time in three years, the UNI Panther men are Missouri Valley Conference regular-season champions. In what was a knock-down, drag-out fight from tip to the final horn, UNI not only defeated one of the best teams on their schedule but one of the best teams in the country, the Loyola Ramblers, 102-96 in overtime. The Ramblers sure didn't make it easy, either.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO