Hundreds gather in Indy to rally for Ukraine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Growing support for Ukraine was on full display in downtown Indianapolis Saturday.

Hundreds rallied on Monument Circle, including Ukrainian-born Rep. Victoria Spartz, who expressed support for strong economic sanctions against Russia but said it’s Ukraine’s war to fight.

Many Ukrainians living in Indiana say they’re worried about their family and friends back home. Some rally-goers said they also want to show Hoosiers that this invasion has consequences for them, too.

Many Ukrainians in attendance said they know there is not much they can do, but they are praying for their families’ safety and that the fighting will end soon.

