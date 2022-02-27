ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Hundreds gather in Indy to rally for Ukraine

By WTTV
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Afza5_0eQZZg2X00

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Growing support for Ukraine was on full display in downtown Indianapolis Saturday.

Hundreds rallied on Monument Circle, including Ukrainian-born Rep. Victoria Spartz, who expressed support for strong economic sanctions against Russia but said it’s Ukraine’s war to fight.

Russians advance on Ukraine’s ports, meet resistance in city

Many Ukrainians living in Indiana say they’re worried about their family and friends back home. Some rally-goers said they also want to show Hoosiers that this invasion has consequences for them, too.

Many Ukrainians in attendance said they know there is not much they can do, but they are praying for their families’ safety and that the fighting will end soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Fort Wayne woman hopes and prays her Ukrainian family survives

Ukrainians across the United States are rallying together to support their home country in the war against Russia. Fort Wayne residents are no exception, and are gathering on the courthouse lawn Sunday to show support. Tatyana Hutcherson is one of the event organizers, was born in Ukraine and hopes and prays her family and friends that are still there survive.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
WANE 15

Photos: Russian strikes pound Ukraine’s second-largest city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian sites Tuesday in what the country’s president condemned as a blatant campaign of terror by Moscow. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” vowed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Indy#Protest#Wttv#Russians#Ukrainians
WANE 15

State of the Union: Amid disputes, common cause for Ukraine

They have argued viciously in Congress over just about everything: Whether the Capitol insurrection should be investigated or brushed aside. If the president’s choice for the Supreme Court should be limited to the first Black woman. Even over whether or not to wear masks in the Capitol building.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WANE 15

US sees Putin nuke threat as posturing

Russia has said it deployed extra personnel to its nuclear forces, but President Joe Biden tellintold Americans on Monday they should not fear nuclear war, a posture that experts say may help avoid a dangerous escalation of rhetoric.
POLITICS
WANE 15

WANE 15

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy