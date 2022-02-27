ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Watch Mbappe’s incredible outside-the-foot assist for PSG as Neymar turns on Brazilian flair against Saint-Etienne

By Kealan Hughes
 2 days ago
KYLIAN MBAPPE produced the assist of the season as Paris Saint-Germain beat Saint-Etienne 3-1.

The striker, 23, scored just before half-time and just after before providing the perfect cross for Danilo Pereira to head in at the back post.

Kylian Mbappe pulled off an outrageous bit of skill to set up Danilo Pereira's goal

Saint-Etienne failed to clear a corner and PSG recycled the ball to great effect, with Mbappe played in on the left flank.

And with multiple team-mates in the box to choose from Mbappe made the best decision and executed it with brilliant precision.

Using the outside of his right foot he curled the ball around the Saint-Etienne defenders - and the curve meant goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni could not deal with it.

So he was helpless as he watched the ball float over his head to be met by the leaping Danilo.

And for PSG fans that was not the only exciting bit of flair on offer at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Neymar showboated an audacious bit of skill to bring the ball down from a long pass.

The Brazilian put his right foot behind his left leg to elegantly bring the ball under his control, despite a Saint-Etienne defender being stood right next to him.

With PSG leading 3-1 at the time Neymar was free to show off and match the performances of Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Messi produced a sublime pass to put Mbappe through on goal for his first before dancing his way through the Saint-Etienne defence to set up the Frenchman for a second time.

The US Sun

The US Sun

