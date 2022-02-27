ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Top 10 best-paid NBA players revealed with LeBron James failing to make No1 and James Harden’s massive 76ers contract

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8C6r_0eQZZRkW00

STARRING at the top level in the modern NBA is big business.

The season is long and grueling on the body, with eye-watering contracts rewarding players for their efforts over the 72-game marathon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5uyh_0eQZZRkW00
LeBron James is worth around half a billion dollars - but isn't in top five highest NBA earners Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17smQg_0eQZZRkW00
Steph Curry was MVP in the recent All-Star Game and tops the best-paid table Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrfdT_0eQZZRkW00
James Harden has made his big-money move from the Nets to the 76ers Credit: AP

With the NBA now a global export, the popularity of basketball outside of the USA has seen the top earners rake in huge amounts over recent years.

You may have assumed that with a net worth north of $500m, LeBron James would be the man to top this list.

But the 37-year-old Laker isn't the best-paid player in the NBA - infact, he doesn't even make the top-five.

LeBron brings in the majority of his money from endorsements and media work, including his recent foray into cinema with the Space Jam reboot.

And this allows James to splash the cash on things he likes the most, with his epic car collection just one example of his luxury lifestyle away from the court.

The top-earner in the league is now Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, whose contract this year brings in a whopping $45,780,966.

Curry was the standout of the All-Star Game in Cleveland, catching fire from Downtown and breaking the 3-point scoring record in the process.

And his pay packet is set to rise thanks to the stunning contract extension the Akron-born superstar signed in August 2021.

The new deal secures Curry's place at Golden State and next season he will bag a guaranteed $48,070,014.

'THREE PLAYERS IN FORBES' TOP TEN'

Just behind the GSW star is Philadelphia 76er and 2017 league MVP James Harden, who sealed a dramatic trade from the Brooklyn Nets on February 10.

The deal Harden struck with his new team will see him collect a cool $44.3m this year - and if he sticks around long enough, that will rise to $47.3m in 2022/23.

Harden's huge wage is matched by John Wall at former team Houston, while veteran pair Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant come next with over $85m yearly earnings combined.

Durant joins Curry and James in Forbes' top-ten highest sports earners of both 2020 and 2021, with basketball tying with soccer for the most entrants.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the former two-time MVP, sits at joint 7th on the NBA list but is set for a bumper pay increase over the course of his new five-year deal.

The Greek star, 27, has committed his future to Milwaukee and will take home a guaranteed $51,935,268 in the 2025-26 season.

Top 10

  1. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) - $45,780,966
  2. James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers) - $44,310,840
  3. John Wall (Houston Rockets) - $44,310,840
  4. Russell Westbrook (LA Lakers) - $44,211,146
  5. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) - $42,018,900
  6. LeBron James (LA Lakers) - $41,180,544
  7. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazer) - $39,344,900
  8. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) - $39,344,900
  9. Paul George (LA Clippers) - $39,344,900
  10. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) $39,344,900

BEST OF THE REST

There's a host of upcoming talent in this next bracket, with 25-year-old Nets star Ben Simmons bringing in $33,003,926 in the first year of a bumper deal with his new franchise.

By the time he sees out his contract at the Barclays Center, Simmons will be earning upwards of $40m annually.

While Nikola Jokic - currently well in the race for another MVP award - will see his overall pay rise to a guaranteed $32,478,838 next year.

  1. Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) - $37,980,720
  2. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) - $36,016,200
  3. Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers) - $35,995,950
  4. Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) - $35,500,000
  5. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers) - $35,361,360
  6. Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) - $35,344,828
  7. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) - $35,328,700
  8. Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) - $33,724,200
  9. Pascal Siakam (Toronto Rapters) - $33,003,936
  10. Ben Simmons (Brooklyn Nets) - $33,003,936
  11. Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) - $32,431,333
  12. Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) - $31,650,600
  13. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minesotta Timberwolves) $31,650,600
  14. Kristaps Porzingis (Washington Wizards) - $31,650,600
  15. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) $31,579,390
  16. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - $31,579,390
  17. Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) - $31,579,390
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7nNE_0eQZZRkW00
Ben Simmons completed a shock move to the Nets in the Harden trade Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUDog_0eQZZRkW00
Antetokounmpo won the MVP award in 2019 and 2020 Credit: Reuters

Comments / 0

