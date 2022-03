The best NFL game of the 2021 season was unquestionably the thrilling shootout between the Chiefs and the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen – the two best quarterbacks in the league – traded body blows for three quarters, followed by a flurry of haymakers and scoring in the fourth. The game eventually went into overtime. Kansas City won the cointoss, Mahomes led yed another touchdown drive and the Chiefs advanced to the conference championship. Meanwhile, Allen and the Bills didn’t even get a chance to touch the ball.

