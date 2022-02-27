ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mate Rimac Details The Future Of Bugatti And Sounds Like The Car Guy The Brand Deserves

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s rare to see big names in the automotive industry change hands but that’s exactly what happened last year to Bugatti. It’s out from underneath the Volkswagen umbrella and is now part of a joint venture called Bugatti Rimac with none other than Mate Rimac at the head as its CEO....

