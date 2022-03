There has not been a lot of great news on the inflation front lately. Oil prices? Don't look there. The national average for a gallon of gas hit $3.62 today, as oil tops $100 a barrel again--the highest pump price since the summer of 2014. Russia's invasion of Ukraine could easily push prices 20% to 30% higher from here, analysts warn. And it's not just oil: "Barring a breakthrough in peace negotiations, we believe this leaves commodity prices having to rally sharply as we see demand destruction as now the only significant remaining balancing mechanism," wrote Goldman's commodities team on Sunday.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO