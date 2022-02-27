Mercedes-Benz E-Class estate tackles the dreaded moose test

This car may seem old on the outside but this vehicle is a time capsule of history. Mercedes is the pinnacle of German luxury and racing as the brand was a dominating force on the early European racing circuit. The image of zipping these lightweight German Gullwings and Convertibles through the winding turns of the Nurburgring with a ton of power and performance at your fingertips is one that we all dream of at some point or another. While many enthusiasts like to focus on the Gullwing models because of their unique design, it truly is the convertible vehicles that provide a truly exhilarating driving experience. Letting the top down on one of these sleek sports cars and ripping through the mountains of Germany is an incredible experience because you might as well be driving an airplane from the early days of automotive racing with the windows down. This particular car is the perfect personification of that insane performance pedigree.

