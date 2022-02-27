ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Study lists how ‘tax-friendly’ every state is: Where Michigan ranked

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428khK_0eQZYdHj00

(NEXSTAR) — It’s tax filing season and depending on where you live in the U.S., you could be forking over a very different-sized chunk of your income.

An analysis by MoneyGeek ranked every state by how “tax-friendly” it is. The analysts didn’t just look at income tax – they also factored in property taxes, plus state and local sales taxes.

To determine where people pay the highest tax burden, MoneyGeek looked at a hypothetical average family: a married couple with one kid, earning the median national income of $82,852, owning a $349,400 home. The study breaks down how much this fictional family would pay in taxes in every state.

The states with the highest tax burden, according to the analysis, were:

  1. Illinois (estimated taxes: 16.8% of income or $13,894)
  2. Connecticut (estimated taxes: 15.1% of income or $12,545)
  3. New Jersey (estimated taxes: 14.3% of income or $11,872)
  4. New Hampshire (estimated taxes: 14.1% of income or $11,694)
  5. New York (estimated taxes: 13.9% of income or $11,495)
  6. Iowa (estimated taxes: 13.8% of income or $11,398)
  7. Wisconsin (estimated taxes: 13.2% of income or $10,976)
  8. Vermont (estimated taxes: 12.6% of income or $10,453)
  9. Nebraska (estimated taxes: 12.6% of income or $10,446)
  10. Michigan (estimated taxes: 12.4% of income or $10,239)
Where rent rose, fell the most in 2021: report

The states with the lowest tax burden were:

  1. Wyoming (estimated taxes: 4% of income or $3,279)
  2. Nevada (estimated taxes: 4.7% of income or $3,879)
  3. Alaska (estimated taxes: 5.4% of income or $4,507)
  4. Florida (estimated taxes: 5.6% of income or $4,632)
  5. Tennessee (estimated taxes: 6.5% of income or $5,377)
  6. Washington (estimated taxes: 6.5% of income or $5,414)
  7. North Dakota (estimated taxes: 6.7% of income or $5,556)
  8. Arizona (estimated taxes: 6.8% of income or $5,665)
  9. South Dakota (estimated taxes: 7.2% of income or $5,938)
  10. Delaware (estimated taxes: 7.3% of income or $6,074)

Based on its analysis, MoneyGeek also gave every state a letter grade on its “tax friendliness.” The states with A grades have the lowest tax burden on an “average” family, while the states with D or E grades have the highest tax burden.

MoneyGeek’s estimates only hold true for that hypothetical family of earning about $82,000 a year with a $349,000 house. A family who just bought a $1 million house in California would probably be paying a lot more in taxes, while a single person earning $40,000 in Texas would be paying less.

See the full state-by-state breakdown and the tax burden in your state here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 8

Guest
2d ago

Illinois is the perfect example of why the electoral college is so important and what happens when a heavy population center (Chicago) decides policy making for a much larger body (Illinois) with no checks and balances. Just imagine California having this type of power over the entire U.S.

Reply(1)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Business
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Government
WOOD TV8

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

If you feel like you've been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn't look like it'll change anytime soon.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#National Income#Sales Taxes#Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy