Municipal CEF Market Update: A Much-Improved Valuation Profile

By ADS Analytics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 has not been kind to municipal bonds so far with an unusually sharp drawdown to kick off the year, driven by persistent inflation and a hawkish Fed. This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Feb. 22. In our previous municipal sector update,...

GLO is a global equities closed-end fund. Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) is a global equities-focused closed-end fund. The vehicle has total return as its primary investment objective. The fund is equity-focused but has the ability to invest in fixed income securities as well (both on the sovereign and corporate side). Currently, the fund is very US centric, with China coming in second as a jurisdiction clocking a 15% concentration. The fund is currently overweight equities, with a 11.4% bucket for US Treasuries and a small 4.47% allocation to corporate bonds. The fund has a dynamic allocation, thus the holdings and equity versus fixed income bucketing will vary as the asset manager chooses. An important aspect to note regarding GLO is its very high leverage which comes in at 44%, making it a very volatile instrument in the CEF space. Leverage is a positive contributor to performance in an up-market but a significant detractor when equity markets are not performing. Leverage and the propensity of some of its holdings to be duration sensitive account for the -11% total return the fund exposes year-to-date.
