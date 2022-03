FRAMINGHAM – The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) boys basketball team is seeded 4th in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NESPAC) Class D tourney. With a record of 16-1, the Ghosts will battle Providence County Day, the #5 seed, on Wednesday, March 2 at 4 p.m. at the TLC’s main campus in Framingham.

