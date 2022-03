SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill looking to help recruit volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel in Illinois has passed the state Senate. Senate Bill 3027 offers an income tax credit to help attract these workers. There would be a $500 tax credit offered for volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel who are a member of or work for a fire department of fire protection district for nine moths or more and do not receive over $10,000 for their volunteer services during the taxable year.

