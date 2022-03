The SAG Awards honored the biggest movies and television shows of the year on Feb. 27. See which stars took home awards at the event here!. The 2022 Screen Actors’ Guild Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 27. Members of the Screen Actors’ Guild vote for their peers at the SAG Awards, which honor both television and movies. In addition to Helen Mirren being the SAG Life Achievement Award winner in 2022, there were also plenty of other awards to hand out at the show.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO