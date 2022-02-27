Man charged after sexually assaulting teen in Harris Teeter parking lot, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect wanted in connection with a Charlotte shooting was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Concord, police said. The Concord Police Department tweeted that officers were at a home on Collingswood Drive, just off Central Drive near Highway 29 and Highway 73. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed officers were searching for Lavender Jay Sinclair, who had outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a shooting in Charlotte.
Comments / 0