Man charged after sexually assaulting teen in Harris Teeter parking lot, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department reports a child is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun Saturday morning. On Feb. 26, the department said they responded to a home along 3rd Avenue Southwest and to a hospital after they learned the 4-year-old boy found a handgun in his home. According to officers, a family member who was inside the home immediately called 911 for help, and another family member was able to take the boy to the hospital.

HICKORY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO