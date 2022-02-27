ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man charged after sexually assaulting teen in Harris Teeter parking lot, police say

WCNC
WCNC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is in custody after police said he sexually assaulted a teen in an east Charlotte parking lot, police said. Officers responded to a sexual assault...

www.wcnc.com

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

WCNC

Suspect wanted for deadly CATS bus driver shooting arrested, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man wanted in connection with the killing of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera during a road rage encounter in Uptown last month was arrested in Kansas Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Darian Dru Thavychith was wanted for murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property. Thavychith...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Teen shot while playing basketball in Lancaster: Police

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting on Friday night on West Gay Street where kids were playing basketball. The family of Grayson Kirk, 17, confirmed he was shot while playing outside. He is expected to recover. “[Kids] were actually having a good time, and just that...
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

4-year-old child seriously hurt after shooting self with gun, Hickory police say

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department reports a child is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun Saturday morning. On Feb. 26, the department said they responded to a home along 3rd Avenue Southwest and to a hospital after they learned the 4-year-old boy found a handgun in his home. According to officers, a family member who was inside the home immediately called 911 for help, and another family member was able to take the boy to the hospital.
HICKORY, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Mint Hill, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

11-year-old girl missing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The public is being asked to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl last seen at her south Charlotte school. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says Angela Lopez-Ortega is described as a Hispanic female and was last seen leaving Quail Hollow Middle School around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man hurt after accidentally shooting self inside SouthPark Mall, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after police say he accidentally shot himself inside SouthPark Mall. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed their response to the mall on Sharon Road around 4:45 p.m. In a tweet, CMPD confirmed Medic transported the man from the scene. Medic said he was facing serious injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Former Panthers player's assault case continued to April

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn's case in an alleged assault on a woman was continued in court Tuesday. According to North Carolina court records, Munnerlyn is facing two charges, assault on a female and felony assault by strangulation. TMZ Sports reported that the alleged assault happened in early January. During Tuesday's hearing, the case was continued to April 12.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Person seriously injured in Statesville shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting after a reported 911 hang-up. According to police, shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning, their department received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fifth Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim...
STATESVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCNC

Man seriously injured following shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a south Charlotte shooting early Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting on Annline Avenue, near South Tryon Street and Interstate 77, around 3 a.m. The shooting happened just south of the Sedgefield neighborhood. When...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing Charlotte woman was on the way to pick up a relative at the airport, but never made it there

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 53-year-old woman, Chiwon Monique Sadler. Sadler was last known to be en route to Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday afternoon. She was heading there to pick up a relative, but police said she never made it to the airport. Sadler drives a 2017 red Ford Fusion with a paper NC dealer tag on the left side of the rear window.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect in Charlotte shooting arrested in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect wanted in connection with a Charlotte shooting was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Concord, police said. The Concord Police Department tweeted that officers were at a home on Collingswood Drive, just off Central Drive near Highway 29 and Highway 73. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed officers were searching for Lavender Jay Sinclair, who had outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a shooting in Charlotte.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Iredell County K-9s sniff out 100 pounds of drugs

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — As it turns out, sogs are helping catch criminals in Iredell County. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office's K-9s recently sniffed out more than 100 pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Whatever Sergeant Leo Hayes asks Connie to do, the K-9 is on it....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

One person injured after south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a south Charlotte shooting Monday night. Medic confirmed a person was taken to a a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Medic said paramedics responded to the area near Sharon Road and Park Road after reports of a shooting. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
