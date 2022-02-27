ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtic draw a blank against Hibernian

Celtic suffered a blow in their pursuit of the cinch Premiership title after they dropped their first points since December in a goalless draw away to Hibernian.

Ange Postecoglou’s table-topping side were looking to make it nine league victories in succession but struggled to create clear chances against their well-organised hosts as they missed the opportunity to put extra pressure on second-placed Rangers.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney made just one personnel alteration to the team that defeated Ross County the previous weekend as Drey Wright took over from Ewan Henderson. That meant centre-back Ryan Porteous retained his place despite being charged in connection with an alleged assault.

After contentiously resting some key players in the second leg of their Conference League defeat by Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, Celtic boss Postecoglou made seven changes to his starting line-up for the match in Edinburgh.

Giorgos Giakoumakis, James Forrest, Nir Bitton, Matt O’Riley, Anthony Ralston, Liam Scales and Stephen Welsh all dropped out, making way for Josip Juranovic, Greg Taylor, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatata, Jota and Liel Abada.

The visitors had a great chance in the 14th minute when Abada got in behind the home defence as he got on to a crossfield pass from Jota.

Hibs – already without several players through injury – suffered another blow in the 25th minute when Kevin Nisbet fell awkwardly after being fouled by Carl Starfelt and had to be replaced by Christian Doidge.

In stoppage time at the end of an uneventful first half, Celtic defender Juranovic saw his free-kick from the edge of the box tipped over by Matt Macey.

Referee Kevin Clancy incurred the wrath of the visitors when he blew for half-time immediately, meaning they were unable to take the resulting corner.

Hibs had their first notable chance of the match in the 54th minute but Sylvester Jasper saw his shot on the turn from inside the box blocked by team-mate Doidge.

Both sides made changes around the hour mark in order to spark an upturn, with Celtic sending on O’Riley in place of Tom Rogic shortly before Hibs replaced Wright with Chris Mueller.

O’Riley had the chance to test Macey with a free-kick from the edge of the box in the 70th minute, but the substitute’s firm low shot was held by the Hibs keeper.

O’Riley was then denied by an excellent saving challenge from Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell as he tried to knock in a Jota cross in the 78th minute.

The hosts threatened two minutes later when Josh Doig drove into the box and fired a low shot inches wide from 15 yards.

Comments / 0

