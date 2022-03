View the original article to see embedded media. Despite a disappointing 2021-22 season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Saturday he has no plans to retire. “You don’t need to ask this,” Boeheim said after a 97-72 loss to Duke at the Carrier Dome. “Asked and answered 26 thousand times. Every press conference I gave in the beginning of the year is ‘I have no intentions of not coaching.’ I’ve said it 30 times. Because we’re having a bad year, you want me to quit? I don’t quit because we’re having a bad year.”

