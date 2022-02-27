ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BBCPhil/Wigglesworth review – Vaughan Williams celebrations open with style but not enough substance

By Hugh Morris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmeFs_0eQZUry900

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams. Manchester features prominently in celebrations of his music over the coming months. The Hallé and the BBC Philharmonic share a complete cycle of his symphonies , and the latter orchestra, under Mark Wigglesworth, kicked off proceedings this weekend with a programme examining two essential Vaughan Williams themes – war and the pastoral. Those subjects meet head on in the Third Symphony (published as The Pastoral in 1922, not numbered until later); a work that emits an unease borne of wartime trauma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rpyvj_0eQZUry900
Ralph Vaughan Williams in 1951. Photograph: Charles Hewitt/Getty Images

Vaughan Williams described the Pastoral as cast “in four movements, all of them slow”. It’s a curious work, and one that the Philharmonic and Wigglesworth never managed to properly unpack. After an opening hampered by rhythmic drift (a persistent problem through the evening), the eerie solos of the second movement seemed divided in vision – the trumpet, imitating a bugle, deliberately sculpted and full of mellow vibrato; the horn reply edgier and closer to the natural tuning exploited by Britten. Only in the final movement did the symphony’s elegiac but unsettled character begin to shine through. Even then, the performance didn’t definitively answer the ambiguous questions posed by the composer. Were the distant wordless tones of tenor Alessandro Fisher that framed the last movement those of a ghostly soldier or something more serene, a Delian song of the high hills? Either way, they needed to be lighter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfuJX_0eQZUry900
Warm stage presence … tenor Alessandro Fisher. Photograph: James Stack

In this particular programme, Ravel’s influence shone through, especially in Vaughan Williams’ lush orchestration of On Wenlock Edge. That inspiration is partly what weakens this version, burying the soloist during the expanse of Bredon Hill. Fisher doesn’t quite have the English song sound nailed – the vowels were frequently Italianate, the timbre heavier – but his warm and easy stage presence complemented some stylish playing from the Philharmonic’s strings in the cycle’s busier sections.

The Fifth Symphony was engaged and energetic through the bouncy rhythms of the scherzo, but lacking in collective direction in the great deal of slow music that surrounds them. A puzzling start to this thought-provoking composer’s 150th year.

Towards the Unknown Region – RVW 150 continues until 12 May. This concert will be broadcast on Radio 3 on 2 March at 7.30pm, then available on BBC Sounds for 20 days.


Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Judy Collins: Spellbound review – nostalgic first album of originals

At the grand old age of 82, legendary folkie Judy Collins is releasing her first ever collection of entirely original songs. After more than 60 years spent crafting stellar interpretations of classics by the likes of Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and Stephen Sondheim, the pandemic gave her the opportunity to sit down at the piano and delve into her treasure trove of poems, turning favourites into song.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Dave Green Trio plus Evan Parker: Raise Four review – celebrating a lifetime of open-minded jazz

No musician can have covered more of the British jazz scene than bassist Dave Green. From Humphrey Lyttelton to Stan Tracey, not to mention some of the grandest visitors to Ronnie Scott’s, he has understood and underpinned them all. He turns 80 next week and he’s chosen this, a BBC archive session from 2004, to mark the occasion. His trio, with saxophonist Iain Dixon and drummer Gene Calderazzo, is joined by free improvising saxophonist Evan Parker. Green’s open-mindedness in music used to cause mutterings among more straight-ahead jazz lovers, but maybe it’s died down by now. There are five tracks here, after a brief chat with producer Jez Nelson. Three are based on Thelonious Monk tunes, one a ballad by Billy Strayhorn and one freely improvised.
MUSIC
The Guardian

NDT2 review – dancing clean enough to eat your dinner off

DT2 is a company of incredible dancers. The younger sibling of Nederlands Dans Theater is made up of the best of international dance graduates (under new artistic director Emily Molnar). Maybe there’s something magic in the energy and ambition and discipline you take into your first big job, matched with precocious technique.
THEATER & DANCE
Telegraph

Young Vaughan Williams: the childhood that shaped Britain’s favourite composer

No composer is woven into the affections of the English as much as Ralph Vaughan Williams. The evidence is all around us. Every Sunday, the hymns he collected or actually composed for the English Hymnal of 1906 are sung in parish churches. His Lark Ascending and Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis regularly top polls of the nation’s favourite works (they currently stand at numbers 1 and 3 in Classic FM’s Hall of Fame). His symphonies, after a period of neglect, are once again staples of the orchestral repertoire.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Vaughan Williams
operawire.com

Opera Laurier Teams Up with Loose Tea Music Theatre for Triple Bill

Ontario-based Opera Laurier is set to team up with Loose Tea Music Theatre to produce a triple bill of productions. The companies will present Monica Pearce’s “Etiquette,” Cecilia Livingston’s “Singing Only Softly,” and Ashley Seward’s “Borderless” on March 4 and 5, 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbcphil#Bbc Philharmonic#The Pastoral#Delian
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
The Independent

Prince Philip was a ‘Greek god’ who ‘showed off like mad’, says Lady Pamela Hicks

The Queen’s bridesmaid and former lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks has revealed that Prince Philip used to “show off” around the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret when they were younger.Hicks, 92, who is the cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, hosted a panel with her daughter, India Hicks called “70 Years of Duty and Friendship” on Friday evening, discussing her life-long friendship with Her Majesty.The talk was to celebrate the 70th anniversary since the Queen acceded to the throne, which will be marked on Sunday 6 February.Lady Pamela is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

171K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy