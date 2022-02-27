$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California

Nevada’s governor and his wife were accosted during the weekend by two men who followed them out of a Las Vegas restaurant shouting profanities, taunts and anti-government statements in an incident posted on the internet.In a statement released Monday by his campaign for re-election, Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, characterized the Sunday evening incident as “racist threats.” His wife is a former municipal finance specialist of Chinese heritage who was born in the Nevada town of Ely.A separate media message posted by Sisolak’s press aide, Meghin Delaney, called the governor “deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with...
