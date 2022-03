PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — March Madness is just around the corner and Pittsburgh will be cashing in on some of the action. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is returning to the city for the first time since 2018. The men’s NCAA tournament is expected to bring millions to the local economy. In addition to the men’s first and second round games, the Division III women’s basketball championship will also be playing in Pittsburgh the same weekend. March 17-20 will be a basketball frenzy in Pittsburgh. Between PPG Paints Arena and Duquesne University’s UPMC Cooper Field House, there will be 12 teams playing nine...

