Even with a stunning win over then-No. 2 Auburn last Saturday, the Gators positioning in the NCAA Tournament remains precarious after a home loss to Arkansas. Florida got back on track with a comfortable win on the road against Georgia this weekend, but the victory over one of the worst power conference teams in the country won’t help much. Now, the emphasis is on the season finale against Kentucky, which is squarely in “must-win” territory if this team wants to have any chance at dancing in March.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO