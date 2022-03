We’re taking a look at each position group as Auburn prepares to open spring practice on March 14. The first of an 11-part series looks at the quarterbacks. The Bo Nix era at Auburn is over. After three years as Auburn’s starting quarterback, Nix transferred after the end of the regular season, reuniting with one of his former offensive coordinators — Kenny Dillingham — at Oregon for his senior season. That means for the first time since 2019, when Nix beat out Malik Willis and Joey Gatewood, the Tigers will have a full-on competition for the starting quarterback job.

AUBURN, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO