Click here to read the full article. Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder are set to lead a new Netflix teen rom-com backed by ACE Entertainment, which produced the wildly successful “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise. The film, titled “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between,” is financed and produced by ACE, who acquired the adaptation rights to Jennifer E. Smith’s novel of the same name. Per its logline, the rom-com “centers around Claire (Ryder) and Aidan (Fisher) who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO