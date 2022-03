Pokemon Journeys has finally shown off what Ash Ketchum can do with his Gigantamax Gengar with the newest episode of the series! Ash has been making his way through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and as he battles against his strongest opponents yet in the upper classes, he has been pulling moves from his journey throughout the Pokemon world over the years. This has included the use of Z-Moves and Mega Evolution, and most recently he was able to acquire Gengar's specialty Gigantamax form in order to stand up against the upper ranks of the Ultra Class trainers.

