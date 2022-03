Expanded playoffs are returning to Major League Baseball this season, and now, we have a pretty good idea as to how many post-season seeds will be included in this new format. Among the several topics discussed, MLB and the players union appear to have found some common ground regarding the redesigned playoff system that’ll be introduced during the 2022 season. While the owners have been pushing very hard for a 14-team format, the PA has argued that opening the field to nearly half the majors could negatively impact the game’s competitive balance even further.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO