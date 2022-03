Tom Judd often set out on foot to explore his neighborhood. But it wasn’t until he joined a local trail walking group that his enthusiasm for walking really took hold. Judd, 77, joined the group after seeing a Nextdoor announcement. The East Cobb resident retired from a career in software engineering, and he now fits regular trail expeditions into a schedule that’s filled with numerous volunteer activities. He’s particularly taken to the social aspect of the outings and the meals that follow.

