$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California

President Biden traveled down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening to deliver his first State of the Union address. The speech came at a precarious moment. The international crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is shifting by the minute. At home, Biden's political standing has taken a beating.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas on Tuesday opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington. Both men easily won their party’s nomination for governor....
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader decried Russia’s escalation of attacks on crowded urban areas as a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden warned that if his Russian counterpart weren’t made to “pay a price” for the invasion, the aggression wouldn’t stop with one country.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gave children 5 and older strong protection against hospitalization and death even during the omicron surge that hit youngsters especially hard, U.S. health officials reported Tuesday. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come a day after a study of New York children...
The International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that supplies won’t fall short after the Russian invasion of Ukraine
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man who was under a restraining order and not supposed to have a gun fatally shot his three daughters and a chaperone before killing himself during a supervised visit with the girls at a California church, officials said Tuesday. Investigators were trying to piece...
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday night in his State of the Union address that the U.S. is banning Russian flights from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union this week. Biden also issued an ominous warning that...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is introducing herself to a divided nation as the Republican foil to President Joe Biden after his State of the Union address, though without the presidential buzz that often accompanies the role. But more than just promoting the rightward strides...
(CNN) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested in connection with a shooting in California's Bay Area, police said. The victim was taken Monday to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. Velasquez was booked into the Santa Clara County jail...
Comments / 0