Who doesn’t want a compact SUV that’s both comfortable and fuel-efficient? The rising popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles have made compact SUVs more fuel-efficient than ever. Yet not every SUV that’s great on gas is a hybrid or electric. In fact, there are two small SUVs that can take you the distance on fuel alone. This is why the 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Honda CR-V are great SUVs.

CARS ・ 21 DAYS AGO