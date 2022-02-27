Auburn to spend $2 million on street repairs this summer

Auburn City Engineer Bill Lupien made a presentation to the city council Thursday night on the 2022 street repair program in the city.

Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason tells us where the bulk of the work will be done this summer.

Micro surfacing involves putting down a thin layer of asphalt, similar to a driveway sealer. Using a combination of state and federal funds, the city will spend about $2 million dollars in road repairs, while also completely rebuilding East Hill and John Street. If you see a problem, such as a pothole in your neighborhood, you can report it to the Public Works Department here.

Listen to my full Inside the FLX conversation with Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason below.

