ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Auburn to spend $2 million on street repairs this summer

By Ted Baker
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfNgG_0eQZRrDc00

Auburn City Engineer Bill Lupien made a presentation to the city council Thursday night on the 2022 street repair program in the city.

Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason tells us where the bulk of the work will be done this summer.

Micro surfacing involves putting down a thin layer of asphalt, similar to a driveway sealer. Using a combination of state and federal funds, the city will spend about $2 million dollars in road repairs, while also completely rebuilding East Hill and John Street. If you see a problem, such as a pothole in your neighborhood, you can report it to the Public Works Department here.

Listen to my full Inside the FLX conversation with Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason below.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 3

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Manktelow will seek re-election in 130th Assembly District

Republican Assemblyman Brian Manktelow has announced he will seek re-election. The newly redrawn 130th District covers all of Wayne County and the town of Webster in Monroe County. In a news release, Manktelow said “we have had to act fast since the announcement of the new district lines, but I am elated to have already received the endorsement of the Wayne County Republican Committee, Wayne County Conservative Committee, Monroe County Republican Committee, Monroe County Conservative Committee, as well as the Town of Webster Republican Committee.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

$2M available for Great Lakes fisheries hurt by COVID-19 pandemic

Fisheries on the Great Lakes are now eligible to receive federal funding if they were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the availability of $2 million in funds through the New York Great Lakes Fisheries Relief Program on February 28, 2022, according to Rochester First. The money was made available through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Intergrow plans third greenhouse for complex in Town of Ontario

Intergrow, a company that produces tomatoes for grocers, is expanding its greenhouse complex in Ontario, Wayne County. The facility in Ontario is Intergrow’s newest operation, which opened in 2018 and is located in an industrial park off Route 104. The company employs 110 people in Ontario. Now, Intergrow is looking to expand by adding a third greenhouse at its Ontario facility.
ONTARIO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Schuyler County uses app to help in 911 emergencies

The Schuyler County Emergency Management Offices are now using an app called What Three Words to help better serve the community. “What Three Words app is an application designed for businesses. Now they’re using it in the emergency services field to help us find people that are maybe lost, injured, or fallen in the woods,” said Schuyler County’s Director of Emergency Services Kirk Smith, according to WETM.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy